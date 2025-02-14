Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid interested in Chelsea striker Jackson in major summer move
Atletico Madrid are eyeing a summer move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson but could face competition from two Premier League clubs.

Jackson, currently sidelined with injury, has netted nine Premier League goals this season but questions remain over his ability to lead Chelsea’s attack.

The Blues have been linked with signing a new No. 9 in the summer, which could push Jackson toward an exit.

Atletico have long admired the Senegalese forward and would be front-runners if he becomes available.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are also monitoring Jackson’s situation ahead of a potential summer move, per The Sun.

