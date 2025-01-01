Aston Villa youngster Ramsey delighted with playing return

Tribal Football
Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey has taken to social media to celebrate his return to action.

The midfielder is back after an injury absence, coming on for 13 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Brighton.

While Ramsey still has to work his way back to full fitness and sharpness, he is pleased to have recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained in September.

He posted on his Instagram page: “Not been the easiest year at times, but being back on the pitch last night felt good. 

“Determined and focused to make 2025 a good one. Thank you for all your support as always.”

