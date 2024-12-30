Aston Villa boss Emery admits disappointment with Brighton draw

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admitted some disappointment after their 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Villa were leading 2-1 on Monday night before Simon Adingra struck an 81st minute equaliser for the visitors.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said afterwards, "Good evening. Maybe a little bit because we played 90 minutes more or less deserving more. We were clinical when creating chances. We spoke about this match before and we needed to try to dominate.

"They are a very good team with keeping possession. We started not 100% in the meeting we had before to face them.

"We reacted very well. We played a fantastic match after the goal. I accept the result and we finish the first part of the season with 29 points, it's not the best but not the worst.

"This league is very tight and we have to try to improve and correct why we are conceding a lot of goals. We started the second half perfectly when scoring goals and creating chances. We created enough chances to score and win the match."

On Pau Torres' injury, Emery confirmed: "I think it's not a big injury but I think he maybe broke his metatarsal, maybe. We have players to replace him but he is very important.

"Tomorrow will confirm the injury he has."