Aston Villa striker Watkins: We can be happy with Brighton draw

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was happy not to be beaten at home yet again this season.

The Midlands club were unable to get all three points against Brighton at Villa Park.

However, Watkins acknowledged that amid a bad run of results, a draw was not the worst result.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "We've been in that position a few times this season and we've failed to see it out.

“We didn't lose but we should have taken all three points. It's always nice to score and provide for my team-mates.

“That's what I'm there to do after a few games out.

On a long VAR wait for one of their goals, he added: "Remain calm. Obviously, with VAR you never know how long it's going to take. I just stay calm and think about other things.

"When we scored, we dropped back and I'm not sure why that was. We weren't clinical in the end. We had a lot of attacks on the transition and we weren't clinical.

"Especially with the Champions League, having a big squad is crucial. We need that quality in the squad."