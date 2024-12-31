Aston Villa boss Emery: We had amazing 2024

Tribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery reflected positively on the past year for his club.

The Midlands side have seen their form falter at points this season, after a very impressive last term.

Following a battling 2-2 draw at home against Brighton, Emery called time on 2024 and looked forward to 2025.

“It was amazing, everything we did (in 2024),” he stated to reporters.

“Of course, we want to be consistent and trying to get more. We’re in the process and in the race to keep a European position again.

“We’re finishing this year very happy with the year we closed in Villa Park with our supporters because we’re enjoying Europe in the Champions League.

“More or less, we’re being consistent. Today we lost two points, but we have to accept it, keep going and try to learn from everything we did today for the next match, starting the new year against Leicester on Saturday.”

