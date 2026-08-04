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Aston Villa win CAS appeal over block on registering teen star Madjo

Aston Villa's Brian Madjo
Aston Villa's Brian MadjoAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Aston Villa can register forward Brian ⁠Madjo for official competitions after the Court of Arbitration for ‌Sport upheld their appeal against FIFA's ‌block on playing the 17-year-old, who joined from Metz, the ‌Premier League side said on Tuesday.

England-born ‌Madjo grew up in Luxembourg, who he played for three times ‌last year before representing England's ⁠Under-17s.

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The ‌six-foot-four striker joined Villa in January for £10 ​million ($13.44 million) but FIFA, whose regulations limit the ​international transfer of players under 18, blocked them from registering Madjo, arguing ⁠he was ​a Luxembourg international.

Europa League winners Villa appealed against FIFA's decision to CAS, arguing Madjo was born in ‌England and was a UK citizen.

"The court’s decision today means that Brian will be registered as an Aston Villa player and eligible to play in official competition matches for the forthcoming season," Villa posted on X.

Madjo ‌has scored four goals in ​pre-season so far, including two in ‌Villa's opening friendly against Walsall.

Villa take on European champions Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August ⁠12th.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

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Premier LeagueAston VillaBrian MadjoMetzPSG

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