Aston Villa are reportedly plotting a move to sign Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal.

Bernal, 19, enjoyed a breakout 2025-26, scoring five goals and providing one assist in his 33 games across all competitions.

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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is said to be a huge fan of the young midfielder, and the club aren’t currently looking to sell.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa are looking to test their resolve and are plotting a £30 million offer for Bernal.

It’s understood that Unai Emery is the one pushing for the move to get done as the Spaniard views him as one of the best midfield prospects in Europe.

Barcelona have already turned down offers of around £25 million, believing it would be hard to find a player with similar talent in the current market.