Chelsea remain locked in talks for Aston Villa striker Duran
Chelsea remain in talks for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

It was claimed Chelsea had gone cold on the Colombia international last week.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting negotiations are now continuing over the transfer.

Romano said: "Chelsea are still negotiating with Aston Villa for Jhon Durán.

"The idea for Chelsea is to only do the deal with a swap, so players have to be included. Duran wants Chelsea and is waiting to see what happens.

"This week's important."

