Aston Villa step up transfer push for Goretzka, Jackson and Ordonez

Aston Villa endured a miserable start to the new Premier League season with a 4-0 defeat to Brighton, leaving the club scrambling to repair a squad that has been badly weakened ahead of the transfer deadline.

It has been a summer of upheaval at Villa, with Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans and Morgan Rogers all sold. Star striker Ollie Watkins is now being pursued by Al-Hilal, while goalkeeper Emi Martinez faces an uncertain future.

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But with the deadline fast approaching, Villa are working overtime to bring in reinforcements and rebuild a squad in desperate need of fresh faces.

Moves for forward Nicolas Jackson and defender Joel Ordonez are advancing, with midfielder Leon Goretzka in the final stages of completing a transfer to the club.

Meanwhile, the club have also made serious enquiries about the potential of signing Jean-Philippe Mateta and Rafael Leao. Their intent is clear ahead of the September 1 deadline.

At this stage, the moves for Mateta and Leao are difficult. Crystal Palace are blocking the deal for their wantaway striker, while Leao is unconvinced a switch to Villa Park is the right move for him at a crossroads in his career.

But this week should see the club enhance their squad options.

Former Bayern Munich star Goretzka, 31, has been completing a medical and is expected to now join on a free transfer.

Deals for Jackson and Ordonez would add significant strength and depth to the squad as they attempt to recover from their tough start to the season.

Villa are no strangers to tough beginnings. Last season, they did not win any of their first six matches. Yet the Brighton defeat set alarm bells ringing, and the UEFA Europa League winners are working to ensure they are ready for a busy campaign both domestically and in European competition.

Last week we reported how Jackson, who worked with Unai Emery at Villarreal, is a top target to replace Ollie Watkins, who has been hoping for a transfer to Al-Hilal.

A £65million move for Jackson has been progressing this week, but Villa are trying to negotiate the exact terms of payment.

A deal for £40 million-rated Club Brugge defender Ordonez has also opened up, amid talks over an initial loan deal. He would arrive to replace Konsa, who joined Arsenal last week.