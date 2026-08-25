Yorke says the "honeymoon period is over for Carrick" at Man Utd and he must "step up"

Manchester United and Aston Villa legend Dwight York has suggested that Michael Carrick will not have an easy ride from now on.

Manchester United’s 2-0 defeat at Hull City showed that Carrick still has a lot of work to do with his side who he breathed life into last season when he took over from former manager Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite dominating the ball and taking 21 shots, United produced only five efforts on target and failed to score.

The Red Devils have now lost their opening Premier League match in four of the last seven seasons and such a defeat will worry fans heading into the rest of the campaign.

Speaking to Reviant, Yorke suggested that Carrick has led the side to a disastrous start and fans will not go easy on him as they expect results.

“The honeymoon period is over for Carrick. He deserved the opportunity he was given, and he achieved what was asked of him by getting us into the top four, and he did it comfortably.

“From that point of view, he deserves a chance. Now is the time to step up and show what a good manager he is, and we will find out this season whether he is capable of making that step up.”

Continuing on United: “It’s a nightmare start to the season for Man Utd. I think we came into the season very optimistic on the back of what we consider a very good season in the end last time out and getting back into the Champions League.

“We got a very favourable opening game in Hull, history shows that United tend to take care of business, and yet after one game we are pretty much on the back foot.”

Last season, United won 13 of their 19 home games in the league but just seven of their away games, drawing eight and losing four. Their latest loss away to Hull means they have now failed to score on the opening day in consecutive Premier League seasons.