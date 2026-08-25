Aston Villa submit bid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson

Aston Villa have submitted a €70m bid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attack before the transfer deadline.

According to Foot Mercato, Villa are close to reaching an agreement with Chelsea for the Senegal international, although personal terms with Jackson are yet to be settled.

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The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Villarreal three years ago and spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances.

Jackson has scored 30 goals in 81 games for Chelsea but is not part of Xabi Alonso’s plans this season.

Foot Mercato also reports that Crystal Palace rejected Villa’s €22m offer for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Villa are rebuilding after several key departures and began the season with a 4-0 defeat by Brighton.