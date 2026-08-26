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Aston Villa submit Mateta offer as Watkins faces exit call

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.Profimedia

Aston Villa look certain to bring in a new striker before the end of the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery’s side has a fresh look about it at the start of the 2026/27 campaign, after several big-name sales, and striker Ollie Watkins could be the next to leave.

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The England international is reportedly keen on a move to Saudi Pro League team Al Hilal, who have had already seen two bids rejected, as part of their pursuit of the 30-year-old.

Emery declined to answers questions over Watkins's absence for Villa's Premier League season opening defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and the Spaniard is now looking at alternatives.

Previous reports indicate a bid has landed for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson - who worked with Emery during their time together at Villarreal - but with the Blues looking for around £60M, Villa are keeping their options open.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Phillipe Mateta is another possible target, amid ongoing claims the final year of his contract is invalid, and the France international could be secured for a third of Jackson's valuation.

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Ollie WatkinsNicolas JacksonAston VillaPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceJean-Philippe MatetaFootball transfers

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