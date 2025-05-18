Aston Villa, Spurs open talks with departing Lille star David

Lille striker Jonathan David is in talks with Premier League clubs.

The Canada international announced last week he would be leaving LOSC when his contract expires at the end of June.

Advertisement Advertisement

L'Equipe says formal talks have opened with Aston Villa and Tottenham about a Bosman move to England this summer.

At Spurs, they see David as a replacement for Harry Kane, who left the Londoners almost two years ago for Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have made their move amid doubts of on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford signing permanently.

David, 25, is leaving Lille after five seasons with the Ligue 1 club.