There is reportedly 'growing expectation' within Newcastle that captain Bruno Guimaraes will be sold to Arsenal this summer.

This summer has been far from ideal for Newcastle, not only have they lost the likes of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, but they’ve also missed out on several top targets.

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To make matters worse, manager Eddie Howe has made the shock decision to step down from his position, ending his nearly five-year tenure.

Now, according to BBC Sports, there is a ‘growing expectation’ within the club that captain Guimaraes will also be leaving this summer.

Arsenal have already had a £70 million bid for the 28-year-old turned down, but the North London club are confident an offer of £80m would be accepted.

Guimaraes is keen on making the move happen and personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue at all.