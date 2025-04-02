Aston Villa plan "historic" contract offer to Kamara

Aston Villa are ready to make Boubacar Kamara one of their highest earners.

Foot Mercato says the midfielder is attracting interest from Europe's biggest clubs - something which Villa management are well aware of.

As such, Villa wants to do everything it can to secure Kamara's future and the idea is to offer him a "historic" contract.

Kamara's current deal runs to 2027.

Kamara is willing to extend his stay at Villa Park, though any decision, for his part, will hinge on Villa qualifying again for next season's Champions League.