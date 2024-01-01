Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Fernandes demands answers from Man Utd amid PSG interest
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
Man Utd legend's persuasive powers helped seal Yoro deal

Aston Villa plan bid for Rennes fullback Assignon

Aston Villa plan bid for Rennes fullback Assignon
Aston Villa plan bid for Rennes fullback Assignon
Aston Villa plan bid for Rennes fullback AssignonAction Plus
Aston Villa are eyeing Rennes fullback Lorenz Assignon.

Assignon spent last season on-loan at Burnley, spending the second-half of the campaign in England.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender, 23, is interesting Roma, but Villa hope to land him in a permanent deal in the coming days, says Foot Mercato.

Rennes are willing to sell Assignon for €10m, which falls within Villa's transfer budget.

Assignon has been with Rennes since 2017 and is doing preseason under coach Julien Stephan, but is ready to leave this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAssignon LorenzAston VillaRennesBurnleyLigue 1
Related Articles
Man Utd "tried to hijack" Onana’s transfer to Villa despite transfer being "as good as complete"
Rennes plan move for Leeds winger Summerville as Doue set to leave
Spurs, Chelsea lead race for Doue signing