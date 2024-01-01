Aston Villa plan bid for Rennes fullback Assignon

Aston Villa are eyeing Rennes fullback Lorenz Assignon.

Assignon spent last season on-loan at Burnley, spending the second-half of the campaign in England.

The defender, 23, is interesting Roma, but Villa hope to land him in a permanent deal in the coming days, says Foot Mercato.

Rennes are willing to sell Assignon for €10m, which falls within Villa's transfer budget.

Assignon has been with Rennes since 2017 and is doing preseason under coach Julien Stephan, but is ready to leave this summer.