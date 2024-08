Aston Villa midfielder Barrenechea a target for Valencia

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is a target for Valencia.

Having only joined Villa this month from Juventus, Barrenechea could be on the move on-loan before Friday's transfer deadline.

TMW says after being linked with Bologna, the Argentine could yet end up in Spain.

Valencia are keen and preparing to make an approach for the midfielder.

Villa are ready to do business, but only in a straight loan.