Aston Villa make opening offer for Fiorentina fullback Kayode

Aston Villa have made an opening offer for Fiorentina fullback Michael Kayode.

Sportitalia's Alfredo Pedulla is reporting Villa have bid €15m for the Italy U21 international.

Villa are in the market for a new fullback addition this summer.

However, it's suggested they will need to double their original offer to prise Kayode away from the Viola.

Inter Milan are also interested in Kayode this summer.