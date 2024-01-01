Aston Villa made offer for Juventus fullback

Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso could have signed for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The defender was a top target for the Midlands club in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Villa were unable to put in a bid that enticed Juventus to sell their star.

Villa had a €35 million bid turned down in the summer, which prompted them to look elsewhere.

The source quotes Juventus’ stance around certain players as follows: “(Juventus have) built high walls around their prized assets, rejecting the attempts of the reigning European giants.”

Villa instead moved for Chelsea’s left-back Ian Maatsen, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last term.