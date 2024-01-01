Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Moyes: Why I failed at Man Utd
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd

Aston Villa made offer for Juventus fullback

Aston Villa made offer for Juventus fullback
Aston Villa made offer for Juventus fullbackAction Plus
Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso could have signed for Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The defender was a top target for the Midlands club in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Villa were unable to put in a bid that enticed Juventus to sell their star.

Villa had a €35 million bid turned down in the summer, which prompted them to look elsewhere.

The source quotes Juventus’ stance around certain players as follows: “(Juventus have) built high walls around their prized assets, rejecting the attempts of the reigning European giants.”

Villa instead moved for Chelsea’s left-back Ian Maatsen, who was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last term.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCambiaso AndreaAston VillaJuventusFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Agent can see Beto leaving Everton
Juventus eyeing Everton centre-forward pair
Agbonlahor takes aim at Villa winger Bailey