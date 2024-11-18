Aston Villa fullback Digne: Victory in Italy sets standard for this France team

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa fullback Lucas Digne was delighted scoring in France's Nations League win against Italy.

Digne struck a superb free-kick in Sunday's 3-1 win in Italy.

The fullback later said: "I feel comfortable in the group. It's a group that lives well. It's everyone's job and the new generation shows that there is a lot of quality, it's up to us to pull everyone up.

"The group had to respond. I think that this match will serve as a reference, we needed desire.

"It showed everyone, all those who criticized us that the group lives well, is united, wants to move forward and is capable of great things."

