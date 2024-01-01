Aston Villa eyeing RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Aston Villa may be seriously interested in a January transfer for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

The 21-year-old centre half is attracting a lot of interest due to his impressive performances in the past year.

Per transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke, Villa boss Unai Emery has made Lubeka a target.

Villa and other clubs have been linked to Lukeba in the past, with summer moves also touted.

At the time, Leipzig’s valuation of Lukeba was £60 million.

They are unlikely to have budged from such a sum, which would make him a record signing for Villa.