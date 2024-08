Aston Villa eyeing Feyenoord fullback Geertruida

Aston Villa are eyeing Feyenoord fullback Lutsharel Geertruida.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Villa are lining up a move for Geertruida.Romano states: "EXCL: Aston Villa have added Lutsharel Geertruida to their shortlist as he remains also on RB Leipzig radar.

"RB Leipzig wanted Geertruida already last summer, Villa are monitoring him as potential new option."

Geertruida has a contract with Feyenoord that runs until the summer of 2025.