Aston Villa cruise to friendly win against Spartak Trnava

Aston Villa enjoyed an impressive preseason friendly win at Spartak Trnava in Slovakia.

Villa won 3-0, with manager Unai Emery fielding his experienced players over the 90 minutes.

Leon Bailey struck the opener, before Morgan Rogers and Cameron Archer scored to round out the victory.

Attacker Bailey wore the captain's armband at the beginning of the game.

In goal, was Australian Joe Gauci, who had little to do on the day. Former Juventus pair Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior also started.