Aston Villa captain McGinn: Scotland players ready to prove doubters wrong

Aston Villa captain John McGinn says Scotland's players feel they can defeat Hungary on Sunday.

A win should be enough for Scotland to reach the Euros final 16.

"We've obviously had a lot of injuries along the way - but us Scots are best at enduring adversity," said McGinn. "Hopefully we can prove a lot of people wrong.

"We have players who've been involved in high-pressure matches, but we're not feeling pressure, we feel anticipation about being that team who changes things for Scottish football.

"I don't think a lot of people across Europe thought we could do it, so we want to be the ones who do.

"We all know the magnitude of the occasion. We have the chance to write our name into the history books."