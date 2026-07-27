Aston Villa captain McGinn returns to pre-season training

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has returned to pre-season training at Bodymoor Heath as the club steps up preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Scotland international was given an extended summer break after representing his country at the FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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McGinn resumed training alongside Cote d'Ivoire international Evann Guessand at the start of the week.

The Villans returned to grass work on Monday following Saturday’s friendly against FC Porto, with McGinn now back in the group as Unai Emery’s side continues its preparations.

Villa will be back in action on Tuesday evening when they face Spanish outfit Real Sociedad at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, with the fixture providing another opportunity for the squad to build fitness ahead of the new season.