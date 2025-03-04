Aston Villa captain McGinn: Players know what Emery means

Aston Villa captain John McGinn says the players understand manager Unai Emery's public comments.

After their FA Cup win against Cardiff City, Emery insisted they "were not contenders" for the trophy.

But Scotland international McGinn said: “At the weekend, he clarified what he means.

“When he says we are not contenders, he means not favourites. Of course, we’re in these competitions - and we’re contenders to win every competition we’re in. In certain ones, we’re fancied more than others. We’re going towards the end of the season and it’s brilliant we have got so much to look forward to.

“We’ve got an opportunity to make some history but there’s a long, long way to go. And we don’t listen too much to what a manager has to say in his press conferences because we know he might say things he regrets.”