Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth development

Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth development
Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth development
Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth developmentAction Plus
Aston Villa have brought in a new coach as part of their academy reshuffle this summer.

The Midlands club have announced the appointment of James Shan as their new Under-18 Head Coach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shan has a lot of experience, having worked at West Bromwich Albion’s youth setup before moving into first team coaching.

He was also interim manager at Kidderminster Harriers before taking charge as head coach at Solihull Moors in 2020.

The deal has been officially confirmed by the Villa website, with Shan ready to start work.

The experienced coach has also enjoyed stints at Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town

Mentions
Aston VillaWest BromFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Philogene mulls over next move as Hull accept Prem offers from trio
Cardiff set to sign Chambers from Aston Villa
DONE DEAL: Shrewsbury snap up Villa prospect O'Reilly