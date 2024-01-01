Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth development

Aston Villa bring in new coach for youth development

Aston Villa have brought in a new coach as part of their academy reshuffle this summer.

The Midlands club have announced the appointment of James Shan as their new Under-18 Head Coach.

Shan has a lot of experience, having worked at West Bromwich Albion’s youth setup before moving into first team coaching.

He was also interim manager at Kidderminster Harriers before taking charge as head coach at Solihull Moors in 2020.

The deal has been officially confirmed by the Villa website, with Shan ready to start work.

The experienced coach has also enjoyed stints at Rochdale, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town