Cardiff set to sign Chambers from Aston Villa

The clubs are in talks over a deal which would see the centre-back depart for what is expected to be a nominal fee.

This is according to a recent update from WalesOnline's Cardiff City correspondent Glen Williams, who says the Bluebirds are closing in on a permanent capture for the Villa man.

The 29-year-old, who joined Villa from Arsenal in January 2022, made only eight appearances in all competitions last term and is now poised for an exit this summer window.

Cardiff is said to like Chambers' versatility along with his Premier League experience, with the three-cap England international capable of playing at right-back or in a defensive midfield role alongside his main position in central defence.

It's not yet disclosed whether Cardiff will be paying a major fee for Chambers, who has slipped down the pecking order at Villa Park with his current deal expiring in just one years time.

Villa could be looking to free up funds for other moves this summer and Chambers could be first on the list to go.