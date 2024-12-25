Aston Villa boss Emery: Rogers contribution now becoming essential

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is delighted with the progress of Morgan Rogers this year.

The winger was superb in victory against former club Manchester City on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said, “We need his number (goals and assists), and more or less he is getting it.

“I am very demanding with him, with the team, with myself, but with Morgan, because he is very important for us.

“I need his performance every match we are playing, with different objectives as well – sometimes playing a number 10, sometimes left side, defensively and offensively, assists, score goals, get in the box, try to make the link with our midfielders and defence when we are progressing with the ball.

“He has a lot of responsibility in my idea, style, and of course I am trying to push him a lot. I am very happy with him, but I want more from him.”