Aston Villa star Rogers: I'm loving Champions League experience

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is looking forward to another Champions League contest this week.

The Premier League giants are set to take on German club RB Leipzig away from home on Tuesday.

As they look to qualify for the last 16, Rogers knows that Villa must get back to winning ways in Europe.

The 22-year-old stated this week: “It’s hard to put into words. Everything has happened so quickly, and the next challenge has just kept falling in my lap.

“I’m loving it, I’m enjoying it. It’s my dreams and ambitions as a kid, playing in the Premier League, playing in the Champions League, and enjoying these experiences along the way are vital for me.

“I’m just trying to improve and get better, and there’s not a better manager to be alongside that pushes me every day, that helps me in the good and the tough moments to shine and be the player I know I can be.

“I’ve still got work to do and a long way to go, to get to where I want to get to, but I’ve been happy with how everything’s progressed and where I’ve got to.

“I just want to keep pushing and getting better, and hopefully I can do that with Villa.”

