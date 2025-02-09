Aston Villa boss Emery happy with January market: Squad now more competitive

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with their January market campaign.

Donyell Malen, Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi, Marco Asensio and Andres Garcia all arrived.

Emery said, “The transfer window in January is very difficult, but we were competing very well. Now, we have the challenge for the rest of the season to try to recover some good performances collectively and individually that we didn’t have in the first part of the season.

“In the league we’re not in a position where we can feel comfortable. Our objective and target is to be in the European positions. More or less, we are but not completely.

“We have to improve and get better performances in the league over the matches we’re going to play in the next month. We have a very good and motivated way in the Champions League, playing in the last 16, getting the performances we had or even better.

“We have the FA Cup and it’s one match on Sunday. It depends after the match if we can continue in this competition, but our objective in the FA Cup is to try to do a way for a trophy.”