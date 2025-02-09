Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Atletico Madrid media team take pre-derby dig at Real Madrid

Aston Villa boss Emery happy with January market: Squad now more competitive

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Emery happy with January market: Squad now more competitive
Aston Villa boss Emery happy with January market: Squad now more competitiveAston Villa
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left pleased with their January market campaign.

Donyell Malen, Marcus Rashford, Axel Disasi, Marco Asensio and Andres Garcia all arrived.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery said, “The transfer window in January is very difficult, but we were competing very well. Now, we have the challenge for the rest of the season to try to recover some good performances collectively and individually that we didn’t have in the first part of the season.

“In the league we’re not in a position where we can feel comfortable. Our objective and target is to be in the European positions. More or less, we are but not completely.

“We have to improve and get better performances in the league over the matches we’re going to play in the next month. We have a very good and motivated way in the Champions League, playing in the last 16, getting the performances we had or even better.

“We have the FA Cup and it’s one match on Sunday. It depends after the match if we can continue in this competition, but our objective in the FA Cup is to try to do a way for a trophy.”

Mentions
Aston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Man Utd made deadline day move for Luiz
Sevilla defender Bade: I explained Villa decision to Monchi and Emery
DONE DEAL: Leicester midfielder Raikhy joins Tamworth