Aston Villa boss Emery: Frank's Brentford play fantastic football
Aston Villa boss Emery: Frank's Brentford play fantastic football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he's a fan of Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Emery has been impressed by the way Frank has the Bees performing.

"For me, Brentford is one of the teams that has performed most consistently over the past year," said the Spaniard.

"Tactically they have improved. It's not the same Brentford team I knew when I was at Arsenal. 

"They are improving all the time and tactically they have added a lot of things. They are playing fantastic football.

"I appreciate and respect their hard work, their coach and their players very much."

 

