Aston Villa boss Emery discusses summer market planning

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is focused on the transfer window and the coming season.

The Spaniard admitted that he enjoyed his rest over the past few weeks after a long campaign.

But his team has been active in the market, securing the likes of Ian Maatsen and getting closer to moving along several players.

"My rest is a fairly complete rest in terms of football," Emery told Spanish outlet Diario Vasco.

"I follow the European Championship, but I only watch a few games. I try to do things I don't do during the year. Walking, going to the beach, having family meals, being with my friends.... I also try to be very effective at work. Every day I am able to be on the phone for an hour and see myself some things about Aston Villa for next season.

"I follow all the major leagues, but not watching games but following the results. I watch a lot of Premiership, but especially Aston Villa. Every time we play, it's 75% about us and 25% about the opposition.

“If I have a game on Sunday, I don't watch the Premiership games on Saturday, but I'm watching everything that concerns the preparation for my game. I will have seen the PSG game, some more Champions League games and some La Liga games, but I don't have time for more."