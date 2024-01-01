Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho squad axe amid PSG talk; Garnacho super-sub role
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star

Aston Villa boss Emery discusses goalscorers Onana, Duran

Aston Villa boss Emery discusses goalscorers Onana, Duran
Aston Villa boss Emery discusses goalscorers Onana, Duran
Aston Villa boss Emery discusses goalscorers Onana, DuranAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery can't guarantee Jhon Duran staying after victory at West Ham.

Duran proved the matchwinner on Saturday, but has spent the summer attempting to find a move away.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Emery said, "It was a very important goal. He’s completely involved with us after coming back from his holidays and after   his national team. There will be more rumours about him after his goal, but I believe in him. I gave him 30 minutes today and he’s very important to us."

On whether Duran will stay, he added: "I don’t know."

On fellow goalscorer Amadou Onana, Emery said: "There’s still a lot of adaptation ahead, in training and in matches. Today it was his first official match with us. He was very mature, responsible and intelligent. I think this is the first step we need. The adaptation is going to be long, because there are a lot of things we want to get out of him, but his potential is most important."

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonOnana AmadouAston VillaWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham in advanced talks for Villa striker Duran
Villa boss Emery happy to keep hold of Duran
Aston Villa striker Duran approves West Ham move