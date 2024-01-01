Aston Villa boss Emery discusses goalscorers Onana, Duran

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery can't guarantee Jhon Duran staying after victory at West Ham.

Duran proved the matchwinner on Saturday, but has spent the summer attempting to find a move away.

Emery said, "It was a very important goal. He’s completely involved with us after coming back from his holidays and after his national team. There will be more rumours about him after his goal, but I believe in him. I gave him 30 minutes today and he’s very important to us."

On whether Duran will stay, he added: "I don’t know."

On fellow goalscorer Amadou Onana, Emery said: "There’s still a lot of adaptation ahead, in training and in matches. Today it was his first official match with us. He was very mature, responsible and intelligent. I think this is the first step we need. The adaptation is going to be long, because there are a lot of things we want to get out of him, but his potential is most important."