Ashworth: I'm happy with Man Utd squad Ten Hag has

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has received the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

The Dutchman is under huge pressure after only three games of the Premier League season.

United have lost two of their opening matches to Brighton away and Liverpool at home.

On Ten Hag and the club’s first team squad, director of football Dan Ashworth stated to BBC: "I've probably done 25 windows now. 

“I don't think there’s ever been one where we've gone, 'it's gone absolutely perfectly, we've done every single in and every single out'.

"But in the main, with the target positions we wanted to strengthen, the players we've brought in and the depth and options Erik has when everybody is fully fit that Erik has, I'm pleased yes.”

