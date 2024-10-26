Lewis-Potter hails Brentford fight-back against Ipswich: It was mental!

Keane Lewis-Potter was delighted with his role in Brentford's 4-3 win against Ipswich.

Ipswich were 2-0 ahead, but the Bees fought back and Bryan Mbeumo struck in injury-time for the 4-3 victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lewis-Potter later said: “I don’t know how to describe it, to be honest... it was mental! The first 40 minutes was probably the worst we’ve had in the Premier League.

“But to go from that, to getting in front, to getting pegged back again, to scoring the winner… I don’t really know what to say!”

He added: “Me and (Christian) Nørgaard just spoke about the chances we had and we should’ve buried them, to be honest. It could have been 4-2 or 5-2. If you don’t finish those chances, you let them get back into the game, which they did.

“Seeing them equalise, you feel empty inside, you don’t know what to do; then we scored the winner and it’s the complete opposite feeling, you feel on top of the world!”