Ashton confident securing new Ipswich shirt sponsor

Ipswich Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has spoken about the club’s shirt sponsorship search.

The Premier League side are hoping to replace Ed Sheeran, who has been sponsoring the men’s and women’s team for the past four years.

Now that his connection is ending, at least with respect to sponsorship, the club have to find a lucrative alternative.

“Ed Sheeran came on board at a point where he and others weren’t happy with the gaming sponsor that was on the front of the shirt, people didn’t feel it was a fit for what they saw was a good representation of this football club,” Ashton said at this week’s Fans’ Forum.

“He’s been a fantastic sponsor, continues to be an amazing partner and friend and family member of the football club, but he’s now moved to an equity stake, which is even better.

“That gives us an opportunity on the shirt. I’ve made the statement that we won’t put a gaming company on the front of the shirt. I think other clubs will look at us and think, ‘That’s going to cost you’.

“Our challenge internally is to find the right non-gaming company which is a good fit for us and I think we’re a fair way down the line on that. It’s not easy but I think the way the club behaves and the values of the football club are key and I just wouldn’t want to sell those down the river for any old company.

“I think we’re down the line on that and I’d like to think hopefully in the near future we might have some positive news to announce on that front.”

