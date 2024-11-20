Ipswich chief calls for Prem to improve financial rules

Ipswich Town believe that the Premier League’s financial rules need to be reworked.

That is the view of Blues chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, who spoke about FFP and PSR regulations in the top flight and the EFL in general.

Advertisement Advertisement

Many clubs believe the current model does stifle clubs that are trying to improve their standing in the game through investing in the playing squad.

“I believe the Financial Fair Play rules need updating, both in the EFL and the Premier League,” he told talkSPORT's White and Jordan.

“I think they are outdated now and times have moved on. We can talk about new deals between the Premier League and the EFL, that’s fine, but actually it needs to be bookended in the EFL because if we simply have a new deal between the two leagues without a bookend, actually all that’s going to happen is salary inflation, more money to third parties is going to grow.

“So I’d like to see a new deal between the two leagues that protects the pyramid and the relevant rules that sit around that to give us the best chance of sustainability.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play