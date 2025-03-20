Ashley ends kit dispute with Newcastle

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has ended his dispute with the club.

Ashley had been in a legal battle with Newcastle over his Sports Direct stores being allowed to sell the club's shirts.

Ashley had taken his old club to court, with the club’s official store, adidas and JD Sports the official sellers.

However, The Sun says a settlement between all parties involved has now been reached through a Tomlin Order.

Newcastle, adidas and JD Sports have now reached a confidential agreement with Ashley and Sports Direct.

Ashley sold Newcastle to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2021.