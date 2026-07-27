Gallas not worried about Rogers snub, calls for Arteta to forget Vinicius and sign Rashford

Arsenal icon William Gallas has spoken on Morgan Rogers snubbing the club this summer and the prospect of signing Marcus Rashford.

Earlier this month, Chelsea completed the signing of Rogers from Aston Villa in what is being reported as a British-record transfer worth around £117M.

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The move came as a blow to Arsenal who were head-to-head with their London rivals in the race to sign the Villa star who decided not to join the Premier League champions.

Arsenal should forget Rogers

Speaking to iPredicta, Gallas opened up on the failed move and suggested that it is not as big of a blow as the media.

“I think you have to ask Rogers; we have to ask him. Maybe he prefers the personality of Xabi Alonso, because he and Mikel Arteta have two different personalities.

"I don't know if he spoke with one of them or if he spoke with both of them, but when you have to make a decision, you have to think very well, you have to know which club is going to suit you, you have to have that feeling, which colour you want to wear during the season, blue or red.

“I don't know, maybe he's a fan of Chelsea. I don’t know, but a decision like this is very important for his career. I don't think it's going to be a big blow for Arsenal because Arsenal have some players in that position. Now they have to try to look for different players.”

Rashford over Vinicius Jr?

Gallas suggested that Arsenal look at different players and reports this week have linked the Gunners with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, a player that he believes that club should ignore.

“Rashford would be a great option for Arsenal’s attack. I think he had a great season, and I'm sure some clubs will try to jump on that situation. I don't think he will stay at United. I’m not sure why no one has signed him yet, maybe because the price is too high.

“He wants to leave United, otherwise, he would not have gone on loan to Barcelona. He will try to find a solution to leave the club and to sign a long contract with another British club. So now the question is if United are ready to sell him. That is the question. We have to know the answer.”

Rashford's future at Manchester United is still uncertain, but a permanent departure remains more likely than him becoming a key player again under manager Michael Carrick who may not be open to letting him leave to a Premier League rival.