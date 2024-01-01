Tribal Football
Arteta upset with Rice dismissal as Arsenal held by Brighton
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Kai Havertz struck the opener for the Gunners, before Declan Rice's 49th minute dismissal was followed by Joao Pedro's equaliser for Brighton.

Arteta later said: "We started the game really well. We scored the goal, 1-0. We started the second half really good but then there is the decision that changes the game completely."

Asked about the explanation he was given on the sending off: "None, like always."

The Premier League stated Rice wa sent off for delaying a restart. Arteta added: "If it (bookings) happens throughout the game in a consistent way it is fine but it didn't. It is the inconsistency."

