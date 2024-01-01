Arteta: There's a different hunger at Arsenal now

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident his squad and the club are ready to take the final step and win silverware this season.

Arteta is happy with the improvements that have been made throughout the club over the past two years.

He told arsenal.com: “For sure and we’ve done it across the club – in every department, not only on the football side or the men’s first team, but when you look at our academy and women’s performances and men’s first team, the environment that we have created and our supporters, it’s different. It’s a different hunger and it’s a different look.

“We’re really showing our teeth because we want to win and we know that if we want to achieve that in a consistent way and put the club in the position that we want, that’s going to be key.

“First of all, it’s about believing, we have to believe that we are good enough to do it and I feel that belief, and the club is really hungry and we want more.”