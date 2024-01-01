Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra

Arteta: There's a different hunger at Arsenal now

Arteta: There's a different hunger at Arsenal now
Arteta: There's a different hunger at Arsenal now
Arteta: There's a different hunger at Arsenal nowProfimedia
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is confident his squad and the club are ready to take the final step and win silverware this season.

Arteta is happy with the improvements that have been made throughout the club over the past two years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told arsenal.com: “For sure and we’ve done it across the club – in every department, not only on the football side or the men’s first team, but when you look at our academy and women’s performances and men’s first team, the environment that we have created and our supporters, it’s different. It’s a different hunger and it’s a different look. 

“We’re really showing our teeth because we want to win and we know that if we want to achieve that in a consistent way and put the club in the position that we want, that’s going to be key. 

“First of all, it’s about believing, we have to believe that we are good enough to do it and I feel that belief, and the club is really hungry and we want more.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArteta MikelArsenal
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta explains slow market start
Arsenal boss Arteta: Pain from last season still there
Arteta admits Arsenal still considering where to buy