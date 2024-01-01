Arteta admits Arsenal still considering where to buy

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they're weighing up where best to strengthen his squad this summer.

Thus far, the Gunners have been slow out of the blocks this summer market.

But Arteta told the club's website: “The players who arrive first are going to set the tone for the ones that are coming back later because we have four different groups coming at different stages in pre-season and they really have to feel that.

“There’s not a lot I can tell them. They know. They know that they are really good and they were good enough to win it, but there are certain margins and certain things that sometimes are not tangible that are necessary to win.

"For me, the best thing is when they come here on the first day and when they look at us, when they see the attitude and when they see the preparation, when they hear the words that we are using to start the preparation for this season, then they go ‘wow, this is going up a level again, so what we did last season is not going to be enough. If I want to play and I want to be competing in this team, I’m going to have to do something extra’.

“There are margins everywhere, and some of them can be tiny but can have a huge impact, but others are really big. First of all, we have to continue to do all the right things that we are doing in a consistent way, and if we can, do them a bit better. That’s the first part. Then the other one is ok, what are the other areas we can still improve and go for them and simplify everything we do in a really efficient way.

"Some people say you have to work a little bit more efficiently, I think we are going to try to work harder and be more efficient. That’s the objective.”