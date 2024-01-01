Arsenal boss Arteta: Pain from last season still there

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the hurt from last season remains.

Arteta says their collapse still burns after surrendering the Premier League title in the final weeks to Manchester City.

“We know the demands in the league and the competition we are facing,” he told the club's website, "so all the work we’re doing is to find ways to get better and to see where the margins can be for our improvement,

“That pain is still there and I think it has to remain there, but after analysing the whole season with all the staff, the team has done a lot and probably in any other context we would have won the Premier League and that’s a big jump. But it’s not enough.”

Arsenal did manage to remain unbeaten against their rival top six for the campaign.

Arteta also said: “Yeah, that was very important. First of all, to give ourselves the chance to compete for the league but as well to show the consistency, the capabilities and the quality against the top sides in the country. That we can actually beat them all in a consistent way and we can do it being dominant and deserving to win, which in my opinion is the most important thing. So that was another big stride but it’s not enough so we’re going to have to improve it again.

“The stats show a high level of quality and a high level of consistency. You’re talking about the defensive side, the attacking side, about set pieces and that’s really positive because that tells you that the team are starting to dominate many areas that are necessary to win major trophies, so we are heading in the right direction for sure.”