Arteta tells Arsenal fans: We want to bring big trophies to you guys

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sought to rally fans after victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

The 1-0 win confirmed Arsenal's place in next season's Champions League, which also marked the team's last home game of the campign.

Arteta addressed the fans afterwards, stating: "We had a dream, it was to be here today or in a week’s time to bring the big trophies to you guys.

"Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it for many circumstances, but make sure that chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry and you don’t see what these players, the staff and this football club is doing and make sure that we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity towards next season.

"I said before we have to start to create our own history here in this stadium, we’ve certainly started this season, there’s much more to come.

"We have to do it altogether, it’s not going to be easy but this group of players, I’m telling you, have the hunger, they have the quality, they have the talent and we’re going to make it happen."