Tribal Football
Most Read
Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Arteta tells Arsenal fans: We want to bring big trophies to you guys

Paul Vegas
Arteta tells Arsenal fans: We want to bring big trophies to you guys
Arteta tells Arsenal fans: We want to bring big trophies to you guysAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sought to rally fans after victory over Newcastle on Sunday.

The 1-0 win confirmed Arsenal's place in next season's Champions League, which also marked the team's last home game of the campign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arteta addressed the fans afterwards, stating: "We had a dream, it was to be here today or in a week’s time to bring the big trophies to you guys.

"Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it for many circumstances, but make sure that chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry and you don’t see what these players, the staff and this football club is doing and make sure that we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity towards next season.

"I said before we have to start to create our own history here in this stadium, we’ve certainly started this season, there’s much more to come.

"We have to do it altogether, it’s not going to be easy but this group of players, I’m telling you, have the hunger, they have the quality, they have the talent and we’re going to make it happen."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenal
Related Articles
Newcastle manager Howe: I will not make Isak guarantee
Arsenal boss Arteta: We are unsatisfied and upset
Kroenke assures more 'investment' planned for Arsenal squad