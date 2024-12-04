Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd

Arsenal's clash with Manchester United tonight at home will be a landmark game for manager Mikel Arteta.

It will be Arteta's 500th appearance for the Gunners as both manager and player.

“It feels different, probably because I’m not on the pitch, I’m on the sidelines and it’s different,” he said. “But everybody talks about it. You have an experience and atmosphere like this at home, and it makes a huge difference.

“And tomorrow, that’s exactly what we need. Hyper energy. Everybody on it, playing every single ball with us and the team is going to respond to that.”

Asked for a highlight, Arteta said: "Well, the first one: my debut against Swansea.

“And then realising how beautiful it is to play for this football club in such a beautiful stadium. Also, the transformation in the atmosphere and how incredible we all feel about playing at home in front of our crowd, and the energy that they provide, which is something that I think is exceptional.”

