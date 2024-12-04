Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge

Manchester United will be a difficult opponent to face under new boss Ruben Amorim.

That is the view of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, whose side host United on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Speaking about Amorim’s impact at United, he stated: “You can see his fingerprints in what he wants to do straight away. He's been very clear with what he wants to do.

“What he did with Sporting was remarkable after so many years. Especially the way he did it and the way his teams are playing. It brings energy to a new club and the players which is always positive. But we have to focus on what we're doing.”

On trying to get revenge for Sporting knocking them out of the Europa League two seasons ago, Arteta added: “Not revenge. In football it's about another opportunity. Whether you have beaten them or lost against any opponent it's another game.

“We learned that. We played Sporting a few days ago and it was different from a few years ago. That has no meaning.”