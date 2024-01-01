Arteta says Partey return massive for Arsenal; coy on future

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is delighted to have Thomas Partey back in action.

The midfielder has been instrumental to the Gunners over the past few years.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he missed a lot of game time last term and is now back to his best.

Arteta told reporters: “Very important as he is a massive player for us. He has shown that for us week in, week out. He has started the season really well. The way he came back post-holidays it was probably the best condition he has been in so that was really helpful.

“Now he needs to continue to adapt. We have managed certain minutes of him and he is doing everything he can to be in the best physical condition.”

He added on Partey’s form: “It is about consistency. Obviously when you change certain habits, things don’t happen overnight. If it doesn’t happen in two or three weeks and you throw in the towel, you waste the next two or three years of your career. He is doing everything to adapt and his work ethic has been better than ever.

“Defensively he has been really solid and with the ball he had moments. The other day was probably his most complete performance because he gave us everything we wanted from him”

He finished on Partey playing for his future: “We are playing to find our best version and the most competitive team we can be to win every single game.”