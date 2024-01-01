Arsenal boss Arteta hits out at Prem refs on Spanish TV

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has slammed Premier League referees for their inconsistency.

The Spaniard was furious at his team being down to ten men for half of their game against Manchester City at the weekend.

Despite earning an away 2-2 draw, Arteta did not believe Leandro Trossard deserved a second yellow before half-time for a shove on Bernardo Silva.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes after the game, he stated: "Right now our emotions are a bit mixed because of everything that's happened, but we played in a very complicated context.

"Playing here against this opponent is already very complicated. To play 55 minutes against this opponent with 10 men is a very difficult task, but I'm very proud of the players."

Arteta added: "Well, if the players see other things in the first half and no action is taken... Obviously the player can't react in less than a second which is how long it takes for the action of the whistle when you have it behind you... I don't think that can be taught.

"I'm going to have to rethink my coaching then. Because I think we're going to play 100 Premier League games this year against 10. If our average is two out of five, imagine. (referees should be more) consistent, not permissive. If there is a rule, you have to be consistent. To play differently. But 11 against 10 for sure not."