Arteta says he isn't thinking about the future: I think the energy has to be in the moment

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is not thinking about his future but instead focusing on the here and now at the club.

On the fifth anniversary of his appointment as Arsenal boss, the Spanish head coach was asked if he sees himself as manager of the North London club in 5 years time which would make him one of the longest-serving managers in the club’s history.

“No. I mean, I think you have to live in the present in this job, and obviously you have to plan for what’s coming in the mid-term and long-term, that’s for sure, and we have a lot of conversations regarding that.

“But I think the energy has to be in the moment, paying attention to every detail and understanding how things are working, putting more processes in place to make better decisions, and always have that aim to keep everybody in this fit, to get the best out of them, and make sure they feel part of what they do.”

Arteta said it was “at the moment impossible” to envision himself managing a different Premier League team in the future despite his success and stated that he is fully focused on helping Arsenal become one of the best clubs in the world.

“I have very limited energy, because I put all of it into managing this football club, giving my very best to the players and the staff.

“And that’s my only ambition, to make this club more successful.”

The 41-year-old faces a trip to Crystal Palace this weekend, a side they beat 3-2 in a midweek EFL Cup clash. Arteta will be hoping his side can pick up 3 points and pull off a similar performance to try and edge their way back into the Premier League title race.